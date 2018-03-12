(Video) Conner brings National Championship to York

YORK, Neb. – The York Dukes boys basketball team weren’t the only ones to claim a championship on Saturday. Nebraska Track & Field recruit and York Senior, Mayson Conner, earned himself a national championship as well.

Conner took part in the 2018 New Balance Nationals Indoor on Saturday in New York City. Conner, the two-time defending Class B state high jump champion, cleared a personal best 7′ 1¾” to secure the gold medal.

Conner is currently tied for fifth on the Nebraska boys high school high jump all-time charts at 7′ 1″.

Conner and the Dukes open their 2018 track & field season on Saturday in Seward at the Concordia Invitational.

Video of Conner’s winning jump courtesy of NSAF Twitter: