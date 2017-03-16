Central Conference Selects All-Conference Teams

The Central Conference released their All-Conference High School Basketball teams on Thursday. In the West Division for the girls, First team selections included York’s Lauren Riley and Aurora’s Adyson Naber. Second team included two York players in Tayte Hansen and Carsyn Zumpfe, as well as Aurora’s Brooke Williams. Third team went to York’s Tenly Hansen and Jenny Kadavy as well as Aurora’s Keri Oswald and Corrie Schneider.

In the East Division for the girls, first team included Crete’s Morgan Maly and Camry Moore, also Seward’s Kelsie Zadina and Camryn Opfer. Second team selections were Crete’s Abby Allen and MacKinsey Schmidt and Seward’s Kate Mullally and Kendra Placke. Third team went to Seward’s Hannah Core.

Switching to the boys. In the West Division, three Aurora boys landed first team selections in Tommy Leininger, Henry Penner, and Austin Allen. Also a first team selection was York’s Brady Danielson. John Erwin of York was named to second team, and Aurora’s Baylor Scheierman was selected to 3rd team.

East Division first team went to Crete’s Carter Kent, Rhett Harms, and Klay Uher. Seward also had two selections in Brett Meyer and Nate Literas. Second team went to Crete’s Jonah Weyand and Wyatt Bodfield as well as Seward’s Joseph Krause and Elijah Smith. Crete’s Ethan Mach landed on the third team.