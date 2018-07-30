class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326113 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Championship rings taken in burglary of Scott Frost’s house | KRVN Radio

Championship rings taken in burglary of Scott Frost’s house

BY Associated Press | July 30, 2018
Championship rings taken in burglary of Scott Frost’s house
Courtesy/AP. Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost answers questions during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The biggest question Frost faces as he enters spring practice: Who'll play quarterback? Patrick O'Brien, Tristan Gebbia and incoming freshman Adrian Martinez all are being given an equal chance to win the job. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. – New Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home in Lincoln.

Lincoln police told the Lincoln Journal Star on Monday that burglars entered the home through the unlocked garage between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Capt. Jeri Roeder said two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and a gaming console are missing.

Roeder said Frost and his family don’t live in the home yet because it is under renovation.

No arrests have been made.

