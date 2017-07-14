(AUDIO) Class A Area 7 Legion Baseball Tournament arrives in Scottsbluff

The Westco Zephyrs don’t have to travel far for this year’s Class A Area 7 postseason tournament.

Cleveland Field in Scottsbluff is playing host to the five team, five day event.

Westco enters as the #4 seed and they’ll open up tonight against #5 seed Lexington at 7:30 p.m.

These two teams have played twice so far this season with the Zephyrs taking a doubleheader at Lexington back on Saturday, June 10th. The finals that day were 4-2 and 9-7. Z’s Head Coach Mark Moran talked about those two games last month.

Westco is coming in having won four of their last five games. The lone loss in that mini stretch was this Tuesday night at Cheyenne Post 6 by the final score of 10-5.

Lexington comes to town with a record of 13-16. But they did beat North Platte, the tournaments #3 seed, to close out the regular season on Monday. They come in having won two straight.

KNEB has coverage on multiple platforms tonight.

Chuck Schwartz will have the broadcast on kneb.tv starting at 7:15. You can watch right here, on ALLO channel 15 or Mobius channel 1500.

Radio coverage can be heard on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com at 7:15.

We’ll have radio coverage only after tonight’s tournament opener for the Zephyrs.

The winner tonight will advance into a Saturday showdown with top seed Hasting starting at 4:30.

Game one of the tournament features #2 seed Kearney squaring off with #3 seed North Platte this afternoon at 4 p.m.

Admission will cost $5 for adults, $3 for students, and veterans will get in for free. Season passes for the Zephyrs will also be honored for the tournament.

For a look at the entire bracket click here.