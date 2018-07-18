Clay Center Native Joins Loper Women’s Basketball

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey announced today that Bailey Morris is the Lopers new assistant coach.

She replaces Brandon Rohr who resigned his position in the spring. UNK’s other assistant coach is Devin Eighmey who is entering his third year with the program. ​

“We are extremely excited and fortunate to add Bailey to our staff. She has an incredible understanding of the game coupled with an ability to communicate that knowledge to young women,” said Loper head coach Carrie Eighmey.

The Clay Center native spent the 2017-18 season as an assistant coach at Briar Cliff (Ia.) University after being a graduate assistant at Oklahoma Wesleyan and Dakota (S.D.) Wesleyan. All three schools are NAIA members.

“She also had a stellar career as a standout point-guard at Concordia University where she led her team to incredible success. We are looking forward to the positive impact Bailey will have on our program both now and into the future,” said Eighmey.

Morris helped coach three All-GPAC (Great Plains Athletic Conference) players this past season at Briar Cliff. A year earlier, Morris was part of a DWU program that went 27-7, placed second in the GPAC with a 15-5 record and reached the NAIA National Tournament. Morris held a variety of duties including film exchange and breakdown, contacting recruits, game day operations and serving as head coach of the junior varsity team. She led that group to an 11-4 record.

At OKWU in Bartlesville, Morris held similar duties and helped the Eagles go 17-14 and finish third in the KCAC (Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) during the 2015-16 season. She also has worked at the Maya Moore Academy in Minnesota, assisting the Ultimate Hoops staff and leading conduct drills for girls ages 10-17.

After playing at Silver Lake and Sand Creek High Schools, Morris starred at Concordia University from 2012-15. She left as the Bulldogs all-time leading scorer (2,054) and was tabbed the 2015 NAIA Division II Player of the Year. The 5-4 point guard also was named the 2015 Omaha World-Herald Female State College Player of the Year, was twice named the GPAC Player of the Year and was an Academic All-American. Finally, in her senior campaign, Concordia went 35-3 and finished as national runners up. The ‘Dawgs went 119-21 in Morris time in Seward.

UNK went 21-7 in 2017-18 and begins preparations for the 2018-19 season this fall.