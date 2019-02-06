Clay County man found dead after bull attack

DEWEESE, Neb. – A Clay County man was found dead in a Nuckolls County field after apparent run in with a bull.

Tuesday evening at approximately 7:14 p.m. the Nuckolls County Sheriffs office responded to a 911 call to a scene 1/2 mile west of Road 3100 on Road Z in Nuckolls County. Once at the scene a deputy was met by the girlfriend of a subject who reported finding her boyfriend in a fielded area after he failed to return home from checking cows.

The deputy quickly determined the 40 year old Male from Fairfield, NE was deceased.

From an investigation on scene it was determined the male subject was in a field with cows and a bull carrying a bucket. At some point the bull attacked the male subject and he was unable to escape the attack.