Columbus Sweeps Lexington

LEXINGTON – Lexington hosted the Discoverers and it was Columbus who came away with a pair of wins over the Minutemen and Minutemaids.

In the girls game, Columbus won by a final score of 40-23. Columbus led after the first period by a score of 13-8. In the second quarter, the teams each scored seven points and at halftime, the Discoverers led 20-15.

In the third quarter, Columbus pushed their lead to 10 points by outscoring the Minutemaids 11-6. Entering the final period with the score at 31-21 in favor of the Discoverers, Columbus outscored the Minutemaids 9-2 en route to their victory.

Columbus was led by Aspen Luebbe as she scored 11 points. Lexington was paced by Courtney Hanson as she recorded 11 points. Columbus is now 4-7 and will face Aurora on Saturday. Lexington falls to 2-11 and will battle Sidney on Saturday.

In the boys game, was all Columbus as they won 76-48. The Discoverers dominated from the get-go as they led 19-9 after the first quarter. In the second period, the offense came fast and furious as Columbus outscored Lexington 27-19. The halftime score was 46-28 in favor of the Discoverers.

In the third quarter, Columbus built their lead, even more, making it 71-32 after three periods. In the final period, Lexington outscored Columbus 16-5 but it was too little too late.

Columbus was led by Michael Koch as he scored 18 points. Lexington’s Nick Saiz had 17 points to lead the Minutemen. Columbus is 8-4 and will face Aurora Saturday. Lexington is now 7-6 and will play Sidney on Saturday.