Commission offering hunter education, safety courses

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the summer is a great time to start thinking about hunter education.

Firearm and bowhunter education covers the safety aspects of firearms and archery equipment, as well as the conservation management and ethics that go with hunting.

All hunters ages 12 through 29 must carry proof of successful completion of a firearm hunter education course when hunting any game species with a firearm, Proof of successful completion of a bowhunter education course is required while hunting deer, elk, antelope or bighorn sheep with a bow and arrow or crossbow.

The commission also offers online hunter education. Students ages 16 and older may complete all of the course requirements online. Students age 11 through 15 may also complete their hunter education online, but they also are required to take a Hunt Safe Session.

Go online for a listing of available courses.