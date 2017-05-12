Concordia claims third-straight top two GPAC All-Sports finish

SEWARD, Neb. – For the first time in the GPAC era, the Concordia University athletics department has finished in the top two of the GPAC All-Sports Trophy Standings for a third year in a row. Bulldog teams racked up a combined 143.5 points, leading to a second-place finish for the second-straight year. Concordia has claimed the GPAC All-Sports Trophy three times in school history (2003, 2005, 2015).

Three Bulldog teams claimed GPAC regular season championships in 2016-17: head coach Andrew Nicola’s wrestling program, head coach Drew Olson’s women’s basketball program and head coach Ryan Dupic’s baseball program. GPAC tournament titles were also won by head coach Greg Henson’s women’s soccer program, by wrestling and by women’s basketball. Regular-season runner-up finishers were head coach Matt Beisel’s men’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams and head coach Todd LaVelle’s softball squad.

At the close of the winter sports season, Concordia also ranked 18th among all NAIA schools in the 2016-17 Learfield Directors’ Cup standings. The Bulldogs have a chance to make it three-consecutive years with a top 20 national finish in the Learfield Cup. The highest national finish in school history was ninth in 2004-05.

Bulldog teams produced the following national finishes this winter:

Men’s Indoor Track & Field – 2nd

Women’s Basketball – Semifinalist (ranked 3rd in postseason poll)

Women’s Indoor Track & Field – 7th

Wrestling – 15th

Concordia all-time GPAC All-Sports Trophy finishes

2016-17 – 2nd

2015-16 – 2nd

2014-15 – 1st

2013-14 – 4th

2012-13 – 6th

2011-12 – 4th

2010-11 – 7th

2009-10 – 6th

2008-09 – 6th

2007-08 – 5th

2006-07 – 5th

2005-06 – 5th

2004-05 – 1st

2003-04 – 3rd

2002-03 – 1st

2001-02 – 2nd

2000-01 – 3rd