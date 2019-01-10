Concordia Sweeps Double Header With Hastings

Hastings – Whether you want to call it a curse our being unlucky or whatever you come up with, the Hastings College men’s basketball team could not find a way to defeat the Concordia Bulldogs falling 87-84 Wednesday night in Lynn Farrell Arena. In a similar fashion to the first time these two teams met, Kevin Miller (SR/Watts, CA) would go down with an injury early in the game and Hastings would struggle to find a groove in the first half taking a double digit deficit into the halftime break. The Broncos however would find its defensive legs early in the second half out scoring the Bulldogs 19-8 to start the second half to take a 52-51 lead with 12:28 to go in the game.

From here, the Broncos were able to garner some momentum opening up a nine point lead behind buckets from Zach Kitten (JR/Hastings, NE) and 3-pointers from Shane Chamberlain (FR/Harlan, IA) and Bart Hiscock (JR/Bennington, NE) to lead 68-59 with 7:57 to play. From here, Hastings would maintain a six to 10 point lead until the 3:00 mark when things began to change. The Broncos struggled on the boards and two second chance buckets helped the Bulldogs go from eight points down to just one point with just :44 to go. Logan Cale (JR/Lincoln, NE) would get fouled and would make both free throws to grow the lead back to three at 83-80 with :25 to go. Concordia’s Brevin Sloup answered right back with a driving layp to make it 83-82. Shane Chamberlain would then get fouled and would go to the line with :13 to go. He would make one of two free throws and Concordia would call a timeout with :11 to go and the ball at mid-court. The Bulldogs would get the ball into Tanner Shuck and he would make a very tough step back three over Kitten to give Concordia the 85-84 lead with :03 to go. The Broncos drew up a play but Brendan Lipovsky (JR/Fairfield, NE) would get called for traveling before getting a shot off as Hastings would eventually fall 87-84. Lipovsky and Hiscock led Hastings with 21 points each which matched Lipovsky’s career high. Kitten added 14 points, Chamberlain finished with 12 and Logan Cale ended the night with 10 points. The rebounding edge certainly hurt the Broncos as the Bulldogs finished with 38 boards to just 23 for Hastings. That included an 18-to-5 advantage in offensive rebounds. Shuck led all scorers with a game high 23 points. Hastings falls to 12-7 (5-6) on the year and will be back in action Saturday Jan. 12 hitting the road to take on Mount Marty with tip-off set for 4:00 p.m. in Yankton, SD.

Hastings – The Hastings College women’s basketball team showed some grit in its 102-85 loss to NAIA No. 2 Concordia on Wednesday night inside Lynn Farrell Arena. Hastings trailed by as many as 32 points early in the fourth quarter but didn’t give up getting back to within 16 points before falling by 17. Early on Hastings was its own worst enemy after breaking the Bulldog press by missing multiple layups in the first quarter that would have given the Lady Broncos a chance to stay with the 2018 NAIA national runner-up. The Bulldogs were able to build a double digit lead in which it would not relinquish. After starting the game shooting just eight percent from the floor, Hastings would finish the first half at 40 percent and then shot 53 percent in the second half. Hastings finished the game with four players in double digits as Gabby Grasso (JR/Omaha, NE) and Kaitlyn Schmit (SO/Omaha, NE) each finished with 15 points. Taylor Beacom (FR/Papillion, NE) added 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting while Mackenzie Willicott (SR/Blue Hill, NE) finished with 12 points. Willicott also eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark in the first half. Each team struggled in the turnover department as the teams combined for 55 turnovers. The Bulldogs finished the night shooting 51 percent from the floor while the Lady Broncos shot 46 percent. Concordia also controlled the rebounding by a 37-32 advantage. Concordia was led by Grace Barry with a game high 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting. Hastings falls to 10-8 (6-6) on the year and will be back in action Saturday Jan. 12 hitting the road to take on Mount Marty with tip-off set for 2:00 p.m. in Yankton, SD.