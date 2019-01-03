Conference Play Resumes For UNK Women’s Basketball Team

The University of Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team boasts a record of 7-4 as they begin conference play again today against Southwest Baptist. The young, scrappy, and talented UNK women’s team looks to keep to their winning ways as if they pull out another victory, it will be their third in a row.

The Lopers are coming off an impressive win on December 29th over York 82-53. Southwest Baptist is 4-7 and picked up that fourth win on the 29th of December with a win over Missouri Baptist 83-65. Southwest Baptist has had a lot of home cooking as of late with their last road game being in Topeka, Kansas on December 6th, a game they lost to Washburn 73-50. The Bearcats won’t hit the road again until the 9th of January when they play Pitt State.

Southwest Baptist has a high-powered offense, to say the least as they are scoring 79 points per game. A lot of that offense comes from deep as they hit seven threes per game. Their percentage from long range is right around 32% so if the Bearcats can improve on that, even more points will be scored by this team. On the defensive end, they allow a lot of points too, as opponents are scoring 72 points against the Bearcats.

It is a committee effort for the Bearcats this season as a number of players pitch in on offense. Leading the way thus far is Caylee Richardson. The senior is scoring 15 points per game for the Bearcats and also shooting 55% from the field. She is an effective scorer getting to the rim and mid-range as well. She’s not a threat to shoot the three as she has only hit one this season. Fellow senior Morgan Henderson is the second leading scorer at 12 points per game. She shoots 53% from the field and grabs seven rebounds per game as well.

With UNK’s big win over York, the numbers have improved for UNK. Their season scoring average is now at 72 and points allowed stands at 55. UNK’s field goal percentage gradually climbs to 44%.

The Lopers continue to be led by sophomore Kelsey Sanger at 11 points per game. She also leads UNK with four assists per game. freshman Shiloh McCool is at 10 points per game and leading the Lopers in rebounding with five per contest. Those two athletes look to be the go-to for UNK this season.

UNK will tip-off against the Bearcats at 5:30 P.M. and pregame begins at 5:20 P.M. on 93.1 The River.