Conner Collects Freshman of the Year Honors

Nebraska high jumper Mayson Conner was named the Big Ten Men’s Outdoor Freshman of the Year on Wednesday after a vote by the conference’s head coaches.

Conner earned second-team All-America accolades with a clearance of 7-1 3/4 (2.18m) to finish tied for 12th last weekend at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas. He was also the Big Ten Outdoor Champion in the high jump indoors due to inclement weather with a jump of 7-3 3/4 (2.23m), tying his indoor personal best. His jump at the Big Ten Championships also tied his tying No. 9 spot on the indoor NU top-10 list. Conner’s personal-best height outdoors was 7-2 1/4 (2.19m) at the Texas Relays.

Conner is the first Husker to earn the title of Freshman of the Year since the award began in 1988 and he was also the Big Ten Men’s Indoor Freshman of the Year earlier this season.