Conner Named Big Ten Freshman Of Year

Nebraska high jumper Mayson Conner was named the Big Ten Men’s Indoor Freshman of the Year on Tuesday after a vote by the league’s head coaches. Conner is the first Husker male track and field athlete chosen as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year since NU joined the conference in 2011-12. The McCool Junction native was the Big Ten champion in the high jump and earned first-team All-America honors after finishing seventh at the NCAA Indoor Championships last weekend. Conner cleared 7-3 3/4 (2.23m) at both meets, which is tied for the ninth-best mark in school history.