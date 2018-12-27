Cook Named Coach Of The Year

Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook was named national coach of the year by VolleyballMag.com on Wednesday, and three Huskers were chosen to the website’s All-America teams. Cook led the Huskers to the final four for the fourth straight season, as the Huskers also advanced to the national title match for the third time in the last four years. With a roster featuring eight new players and five freshmen, the Huskers went down to the wire with No. 1 Stanford before falling a few points shy of back-to-back national championships.

Early in the season, Cook became the 10th active Division I head coach and 27th all-time to reach 700 career wins. Senior outside hitter Mikaela Foecke and sophomore middle blocker Lauren Stivrins were named first-team All-Americans by VolleyballMag.com, just as they were by the AVCA earlier this month. Senior libero Kenzie Maloney was named a second-team All-American, and freshman setter Nicklin Hames received honorable mention.