Cozad Advances To District Title Game

Cozad-Spencer Pleschourt threw a complete game shutout as Cozad won its third straight game at the B-6 Seniors Tournament downing Minden 8-0 on Monday night in an elimination game. Pleschourt gave up just four hits and struck out four to help the Cozad cause. At the plate Cozad had another big night as they strung together 10 hits. Maddux Myer, Kaleb Gibbons, and Christian Timm each racked up multiple hits for the Reds. Cozad also didn’t commit and error for a second straight game while improving to 15-10 on the season. The loss for Minden ends their year at 6-12. Cozad will play McCook for the District Final today and would need to beat McCook twice to secure a trip to state. The first game is set for 5pm and that game can be heard on KAMI Country Legends and a KRVN.com