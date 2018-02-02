Cozad Boys Improve To 16-3 With Victory Over Minden

Cozad-The Cozad Haymakers improved to 16-3 on the season with an impressive 58-39 win over Minden on Friday. After the game was tied at 13 going into the second quarter, Cozad took control outscoring Minden 19-6 in the second quarter and were never threatened the rest of the night. Tristian Siemering had another big night for Cozad as he scored 14 of his game high 18 points in the first half. Dillon Geiser was also solid with 15. Cozad was effecient hitting 10 of 25 three pointers as they bounced back after losing last Saturday to Broken Bow. Minden was led by Eillijah Lovin who scored 12 as they slipped to 7-9 overall.

In the girls game, Minden continued its winning ways against Cozad dowing the Haymakers 54-42. Minden hasn’t lost to Cozad in girls basketball since 2007. Janessa Madsen and Jensen Rowse paced Minden as Madsen scored 19 points, while Rowse hit four threes to finish with 17. As a team Minden connected on nine threes and were 7-11 from the foul line as they improved to 8-10. Cozad slipped to 3-16 on the season as they were led by Kennedy Berreckman who scored 11.