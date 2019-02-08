Cozad Boys win in OT, Bow girls win in the Barn

COZAD – In an “instant classic” the Cozad boys basketball team outlasted Broken Bow 67-63 in overtime while the Indian girls won 43-27.

In the boys game, the Haymakers jumped out to a 21-10 lead, before a 16-0 run gave the lead back to Broken Bow and the Indians led going in at halftime 29-25. Josh Harvey had 11 points at that time for Broken Bow.

The teams exchanged runs in the third and fourth quarter before Cozad finally tied things up late in the game. The Haymakers had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but Nate Neil’s three-pointer was just short and the game went to overtime.

Kadyn Marhenke went 8 for 8 from the free throw line as Cozad took control and lead by five points in the extra stanza. However, Broken Bow wasn’t finished and got within two points and had the ball. However Morgan McMeen’s shot was off and Marhenke pulled down the rebound and buried the upcoming free throws to win the game. Dillon Geiser finished with 20 points to lead the Haymakers, Harvey led all scorers with 22 for Broken Bow.

Cozad gets their 17th win as they head to the Heartland Hoops Classic to take on Aurora. Broken fell to 13-9.

The girls game was not as close as Broken Bow won their 18th game 43-27.

Majesta Valasek had a great game, scoring 27 points to lead the the Indians. They jumped out to a 15-3 lead after the first quarter and expanded their lead to 30-11 by halftime.

Megan Burkholder led the way for Cozad scoring eight points. The Broken Bow defense was just too strong and the Haymakers struggled to find any open shots during most of the game.

Both teams will move into sub-districts next week. Cozad will take on Gothenburg on Monday to get the right to take on top-seeded Ogallala in the C1-11 sub district, taking place in Sutherland.