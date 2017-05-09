class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234578 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Cozad Golf Invite Results 5-8 | KRVN Radio

Cozad Golf Invite Results 5-8

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 9, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Cozad Golf Invite Results 5-8

The annual Cozad Golf Invite was held on Monday.

Team Scores

Sidney, 319
Holdrege, 324
Ogallala, 340
Gothenburg, 350
North Platte St. Pats, 351
Cozad, 351
Kearney, JV 393
Gibbon, 413
Cozad, 669

Individual Results

1      74 Brennan Williams, Holdrege
2      74 Dillon Geiser, Cozad
3      75 Grant Sell, Gothenburg
4      75 Connor Dormann, Sidney
5      78 Jake Jones, North Platte St. Pats
6      80 Elliot Jones, Sidney
7     80 Cole Westfall, Sidney
8    80 Adam Cole, Cozad
9     80 Connor Knuth, Holdrege
10   82 John Kozeal, Gothenburg
11   82 Cobe Hinton, Ogallala
12   84 Blare Bauer, Holdrege
13   84 Jake Burke, Sidney
14   85 Drake DeMasters, Sidney
15    86 Colby Rezac, Ogallala

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments