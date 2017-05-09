Cozad Golf Invite Results 5-8

The annual Cozad Golf Invite was held on Monday.
Team Scores
Sidney, 319
Holdrege, 324
Ogallala, 340
Gothenburg, 350
North Platte St. Pats, 351
Cozad, 351
Kearney, JV 393
Gibbon, 413
Cozad, 669
Individual Results
1 74 Brennan Williams, Holdrege
2 74 Dillon Geiser, Cozad
3 75 Grant Sell, Gothenburg
4 75 Connor Dormann, Sidney
5 78 Jake Jones, North Platte St. Pats
6 80 Elliot Jones, Sidney
7 80 Cole Westfall, Sidney
8 80 Adam Cole, Cozad
9 80 Connor Knuth, Holdrege
10 82 John Kozeal, Gothenburg
11 82 Cobe Hinton, Ogallala
12 84 Blare Bauer, Holdrege
13 84 Jake Burke, Sidney
14 85 Drake DeMasters, Sidney
15 86 Colby Rezac, Ogallala