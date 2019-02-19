Cozad Impressive In C1-11 Win

SUTHERLAND – The Cozad Haymakers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over Chase County and never let up winning 64-46 as they punched their ticket to the Sub district final.

The Cozad offense came out firing on all cylinders and their defense never allowed the Longhorns to get closer than seven points. All of the Haymakers starters finished in double figures. Nate Neal led the way with 17 points. Kayden Marhenke and Dillon Geiser both finished with 12 points.

Taylor Jablinski and Scott Wheeler both scored 11 points to lead Chase County. The Longhorns drop to 16-5 and wait for a possible invite to the sub-state tournament.

With their 19th win Cozad will move on to face Ogallala for the sub-district final. The Indians defeated Hershey 66-62 to remain undefeated on the season. This will be the third time the two have played.