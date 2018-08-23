Cozad Powers Past Gothenburg

COZAD – The Cozad Haymakers used three home runs, good pitching and defense to win their first match up the year against arch-rival Gothenburg on Thursday night at Bellamy Field.

The Swedes jumped out to an early lead after a lead-off double by Alexis Bliven, she scored two batters later on a passed ball. That was the last hit that Cozad pitcher, Reagan Armagost allowed until the fourth inning.

Meanwhile Cozad scored two in the bottom of the first to take the lead, then erupted for seven runs in the second inning highlighted by a three-run homer to straight away center, by Brenna Dugan and a two-run shot by Alexis Coen. The Haymakers led 10-1 going into the top of the fifth inning. Gothenburg finally broke through against Armagost to score four runs in the inning to cut the score to 10-5.

Cozad struck again in the bottom of the fifth inning when Armagost provided offense of her own with her first ever home run to end the game 13-5 via the mercy rule.

With the win the Haymakers move to 3-2 while the Swedes fall to 3-2, they will meet again in Gothenburg at the end of the season.