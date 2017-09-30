Cozad Smothers Whippets

COZAD – The Haymakers (1-4) hosted the Minden Whippets (1-4) on Friday night. Expectations of a close game with teams having the same record were dashed in the first half as Cozad won 53-6.

Ian Branham returned the opening kickoff for the Haymakers 60 yards for a touchdown with just 16 seconds off of the clock. Minden answered though, with a 16 play 60 yard drive capping it with a two-yard run by Eddie Gonzalez the two-point conversion failed and the score was 8-6. That was the last time the Whippets scored.

The Cozad defense clamped down and it’s offense found it’s stride. Freshman Matthew Schuster scored next on a 30-yard run. Conner Westcoat opened the second quarter with a three-yard score, Adam Cole added a one yard run giving the Haymakers a 32-6 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Cozad extended their lead to 40-6 on an eight-yard run by Nate Smock. Smock also continued his dominance on the defensive side of the ball.

Schuster scored on a 68-yard blast up the middle toward the end of the third and Jacob Engel added a four yard score to close out the game.

Cole was 10-19 passing with 102 yards. Schuster rushed for 127 yards on nine carries. Gonzalez led all rushers with 129 yards on 39 attempts.

Cozad improves to 2-4 on the year, Minden falls to 1-5.