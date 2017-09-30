class="post-template-default single single-post postid-262989 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Cozad Smothers Whippets

BY Scott Foster | September 30, 2017
Adam Cole looks to pass in Cozad's 53-6 win over Minden on Friday night. Photo by Paul Pack

COZAD – The Haymakers (1-4) hosted the Minden Whippets (1-4) on Friday night. Expectations of a close game with teams having the same record were dashed in the first half as Cozad won 53-6.

Ian Branham returned the opening kickoff for the Haymakers 60 yards for a touchdown with just 16 seconds off of the clock.  Minden answered though, with a 16 play 60 yard drive capping it with a two-yard run by Eddie Gonzalez the two-point conversion failed and the score was 8-6. That was the last time the Whippets scored.

The Cozad Defense was good all night holding Minden to 155 yards. Photo by Paul Pack.

The Cozad defense clamped down and it’s offense found it’s stride. Freshman Matthew Schuster scored next on a 30-yard run. Conner Westcoat opened the second quarter with a three-yard score, Adam Cole added a one yard run giving the Haymakers a 32-6 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Cozad extended their lead to 40-6 on an eight-yard run by Nate Smock. Smock also continued his dominance on the defensive side of the ball.

Schuster scored on a 68-yard blast up the middle toward the end of the third and Jacob Engel added a four yard score to close out the game.

Cole was 10-19 passing with 102 yards. Schuster rushed for 127 yards on nine carries. Gonzalez led all rushers with 129 yards on 39 attempts.

Cozad improves to 2-4 on the year, Minden falls to 1-5.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
