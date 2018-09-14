Cozad Wins on Homecoming Night

COZAD – Cozad hosted Sidney on Homecoming and the Haymakers took home the win 14-7. Conner Wescoat got the scoring started for Cozad as he punched it in from one yard out in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Adam Cole hit Maddux Myer on a 60-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-0.

In the third quarter, Sidney made a run at Cozad’s lead as Cade Lewis scored on a 41-yard touchdown run and that made the score 14-7. For the remainder of the game, each team exchanged turnovers and punts. The pivotal point in the game was when Cozad was able to milk the final minutes of the game with their ground attack and clock management.

Cozad was led by quarterback Adam Cole with 154 yards and one touchdown through the air. Cade Lewis led Sidney with 143 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Cozad is now 2-2 and will face Holdrege this week. Sidney is now 3-1 and will face Chadron this week.