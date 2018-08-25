Crete Takes Down Lexington in Season Opener

Crete – Lexington made the trip down to Crete on Friday as it was the season opener for each team and also the first time these teams have ever faced off. Crete was able to come away with the win, 27-18. In the first quarter, Lexington took the lead right away on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jake Leger to Ajack Waikur and the count was 6-0. Crete was able to answer right back as they scored from 50-yards out on a pass from Zach Fye to Ethan Steer.

In the second quarter, Crete took the lead 13-6 heading into halftime. In the second half, Crete advanced their lead to 20-6 on a 32-yard touchdown run by Nigal Bridger. Leger of Lexington answered back with a 14-yard run of his own at the 8:31 mark in the third quarter. The lead was cut to 20-12 after that.

Shortly after that, Steer punched it in from six yards out to make the lead 27-12. Lexington was able to answer later on a 39-yard strike from Leger to Dylan Richman to make the score 27-18 and Crete was able to hang on from then out.

For Lexington, they are 0-1 and leading the way for them was Leger with 203 passing yards and three total touchdowns. Crete is now 1-0 was led by backup running back and sophomore Bridger with 112 yards and a score. Lexington will look to bounce back against Schuyler next week. Crete will face Norris next week.