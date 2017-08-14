Crick Hurt In Practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Defensive end Jared Crick has been carted off the Denver Broncos practice field after apparently injuring his right leg during run drills Monday. The Former Husker’s injury comes 48 hours after the Broncos’ other starting defensive end, Derek Wolfe, was carted off the field with a sprained right ankle that could sideline him until the season opener next month. The Broncos have been hit hard along their rebuilt D-line this summer, losing defensive end Billy Winn to a torn right ACL in their preseason opener last week and Wolfe over the weekend. Crick was entering his second year with the Broncos.