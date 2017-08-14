class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253567 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Crick Hurt In Practice | KRVN Radio

Crick Hurt In Practice

BY Associated Press | August 14, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Crick Hurt In Practice
Jared Crick of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. (AP Photo)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Defensive end Jared Crick has been carted off the Denver Broncos practice field after apparently injuring his right leg during run drills Monday.  The Former Husker’s injury comes 48 hours after the Broncos’ other starting defensive end, Derek Wolfe, was carted off the field with a sprained right ankle that could sideline him until the season opener next month. The Broncos have been hit hard along their rebuilt D-line this summer, losing defensive end Billy Winn to a torn right ACL in their preseason opener last week and Wolfe over the weekend.  Crick was entering his second year with the Broncos.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments