Currie Leaves K-State For Tennessee

MANHATTAN, Kan. – John Currie, who since arriving in 2009 has led K-State Athletics through one of the most successful periods in department history, has been named the new Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at the University of Tennessee. Since Currie’s introduction as director of athletics in May 2009, the Wildcats’ athletics program has experienced a seven-year period of athletic, academic and fundraising excellence that ranks among the best in school history.

Currie, who will begin his new position on April 1, spent 10 years at Tennessee prior to his arrival at K-State. Laird Veatch, current Deputy AD and former Wildcat football standout, has been named acting athletics director and will manage the department until a permanent hire has been made. “I want to thank John for his tremendous leadership and efforts on behalf of our student-athletes and university,” said President Richard Myers. “It has been impressive to see the growth of our athletics department with the goal of building a Model Intercollegiate Athletics Program. I look forward to working with acting athletic director Laird Veatch and the staff as we continue to strengthen what is already a very strong relationship between intercollegiate athletics and the university community.” Under Currie’s leadership, K-State has evolved into one of the NCAA’s most financially solvent programs while initiating $210 million in comprehensive facility improvements – all privately funded with zero state tax or university tuition dollars – including the new Vanier Football Complex, West Stadium Center at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Ice Family Basketball Center, Intercollegiate Rowing Center and Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.