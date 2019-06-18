CWS Elimination Game between Louisville and Auburn Delayed; Mississippi State and Vandy pushed back a day

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The Louisville-Auburn game at the College World Series has been suspended until Tuesday night because of rain. The Cardinals led Auburn 4-1 after the fourth inning. That’s when the TD Ameritrade Park grounds crew rolled the tarp over the field. Rain was forecast to continue into the evening, and NCAA officials said the game wouldn’t resume until at least 9 p.m. CDT. Tyler Fitzgerald homered in the first inning for the No. 7 national seed Cardinals, and Auburn tied it in the second on an RBI groundout. Louisville converted a single, three walks and two errors into three runs in the fourth. The NCAA said the Bracket 2 winners’ game between No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 6 Mississippi State, scheduled for Tuesday night, was postponed until Wednesday.