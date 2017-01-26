Danger add Sewell to coaching staff, re-sign Bernard

GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA – Nebraska Danger Indoor Professional Football Head Coach Hurtis Chinn is pleased to announce the addition of two-time IFL Most Valuable Player Jameel Sewell to the Danger coaching staff as Quarterbacks Coach. Chinn has also re-signed Derrick Bernard and added Patrick McCain, both at quarterback.

“Adding Jameel to our coaching staff was a no-brainer. He has been in our system since late in the 2012 season, and it has been like having another coach inside the huddle with him at quarterback,” Chinn said. “Last season when he was injured, he really took it upon himself to work with the other guys that were filling in for him. He is a veteran of the game who really helps young quarterbacks get up to speed in the indoor game.”

One of those filling in for Sewell after his injury last season was Derrick Bernard. Bernard joined the Danger just in time for the playoffs and picked up a win against the Billings Wolves 64-52, before falling to the Spokane Empire 55-44 in the Intense Conference Championship. Bernard completed 27 passes on 50 attempts for 328 yards in those two games, with 8 passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He also rushed for 81 yards on 22 carries and picked up 3 rushing touchdowns.

The new addition to the Danger roster at quarterback is Patrick McCain, who spent last season with the Tri-Cities Fever. McCain threw for 907 yards in 12 games for 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Another dual-threat quarterback, McCain rushed for 291 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“I’m really excited to bring these two guys into camp. Bernard has a slight advantage right now since he has played here already, but it will be a tough battle for the starting position,” Chinn said. “Having two versatile quarterbacks is perfect for our system, and it will help to have Sewell on staff to guide them.”

The Danger will begin the 2017 season on February 16th at the expansion Salt Lake Screaming Eagles before returning home to take on the Wichita Falls Nighthawks on February 25th. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Single game tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com, at the Heartland Events Center box office, or at area Pump & Pantry locations.

www.dangerfootball.com