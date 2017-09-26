Danger appoint Stoute as new Head Coach

GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA – The Nebraska Danger Indoor Professional Football Team has hired former Jacksonville Sharks head coach Mark Stoute as its Head Coach, the Danger announced today.

Stoute brings a wealth of experience in football to the Danger, including indoor experience at two other IFL teams, the Green Bay Blizzard and the Cedar Rapids Titans. He is a native of Barbados in the West Indies and attended Kentucky State University.

“Mark is a proven winner at the IFL level and beyond. Not only is he an excellent coach, but he is extremely resourceful. We are pleased to be bringing him and his experience and coaching style to the Danger,” Nebraska Danger owner Charlie Bosselman stated.

“What I’m excited about is the passion of this ownership group and staff to continue to build a program for central Nebraska, and for this opportunity to coach for one of the IFL’s most prestigious programs,” Stoute said. “Central Nebraska has some of the greatest fans in the nation, and I look forward to putting on a show for them.”

Stoute replaces Hurtis Chinn, who led the Danger last season, and is pursuing other opportunities. “We enjoyed working with Hurtis last season and wish him all the best,” Bosselman said.

The 2018 IFL Schedule and assistant coaching staff will be released in the coming weeks.

Head Coach: Mark Stoute

Coach Stoute comes to the Danger after a year with the Jacksonville Sharks and an impressive coaching career behind that as both an assistant and a head coach. Stoute’s coaching career began in 1995 with the Connecticut Coyotes as an assistant defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. He moved on to be Director of Football Operations and Player Personnel for the New England Sea Wolves in 1999, and followed the franchise after the operation moved to Toronto and became the Phantoms. In Toronto, he became Head Coach and General Manager in 2001 and led the team to a 13-15 record over two seasons with an Eastern Division Championship in 2001. After his two-year tenure with Phantoms, he was named the head coach of the Manchester Wolves in 2003. In 2004, Stoute returned to the AFL with the Indiana Firebirds and moved on to be the fullback/linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for the Tampa Bay Storm in 2005. He became the Assistant Head Coach and Director of Player Personnel for the Green Bay Blizzard in 2006, leading the team to a trip to the Arena Cup. In 2007, he served as Head Coach of the Laredo Lobos then returned to the Blizzard in 2008. Stoute was also the Milwaukee Mustangs Assistant Head Coach and Director of Player Personnel as well, before moving on to the Indoor Football League. In the IFL, Stoute spent four seasons with the Cedar Rapids Titans, where he was named IFL Coach of the Year in 2013 and ended his three-year career there with an impressive 41-17 record.