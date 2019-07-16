Danger Up For Sale

GRAND ISLAND, NE – Nine years ago, the Nebraska Danger was created by Bosselman Enterprises from an idea that the Heartland Events Center needed an anchor tenant, and the city of Grand Island and central Nebraska needed an indoor professional football team. Since the first kickoff in 2011, the Danger has been a successful team both on and off the field. With seven straight playoff appearances, three Conference Championships and three trips to the United Bowl, the Danger has been one of the most successful franchises in the Indoor Football League.

Off the field, the team has made a positive impact through community involvement as well as being a great supporter of community fundraising. Bosselman Enterprises and the Bosselman Family have enjoyed bringing this game day experience to the best fans in the IFL for those nine seasons.

During that same time frame, Bosselman Enterprises has expanded its business into 23 states and the company continues to grow nationally. Because of Bosselman Enterprises’ commitment to expand and grow their many businesses, the company is now pursuing strategic alternatives for the Danger with the community and the IFL. Charlie Bosselman, owner of the Nebraska Danger and President of Bosselman Enterprises said, “This team has been a passion and a source of pride for our company and our community since 2011. It is with mixed emotions that we pursue these strategic alternatives in hopes that they will allow the Danger to continue on in this or another market.”