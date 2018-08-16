Danielson to play basketball in South Dakota

YORK – York senior, Brady Danielson announced on Twitter last night that he’s committing to Northern State to play college basketball. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard was the team’s leading scorer with 16.2 points per game. He averaged 23 points in three state tournament games, including a 25-point, seven-rebound performance in the Class B championship. He played both wide receiver and defensive back for the title-winning football team in 2017.. Danielson chose Northern State over offers from UNK, Chadron State and Northwest Missouri State. Located in Aberdeen South Dakota, Northern State was last year’s Division II national runner-up.