Dawson County Race Results 6-16

Dawson County Raceway
6/17/2019
IMCA Modified
30 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice
17j Jeremy Frenier, Ft. Morgan, CO
50c Colton Osborn ,Cozad
60iv Anthony Roth, Columbus
50 Scott Smith, Davenport
97m David Murray Jr, Oberlin, KS
20b Brandon Clough, Wallace
19 Chuck Stryker, Eddyville
34jw Cole Hodges, Ogallala
16j Austin Svoboda, David City
IMCA Northern Sport Modified
88j Jacob Olmstead, Overton
13t Tyler Andreasen, Grand Island
554 Dillon Schultz, North Platte
97 David Johnson, Columbus
16j Justin Svoboda, David City
15k Jamey Kennicutt, Gothenburg
59 Tyler Rajdl, Curtis
63 Troy Bayne, North Platte
69 Adam Kackmeister, North Platte
8 Andrew Rayburn, Gibbon
IMCA Stock Car
63 Mike Nichols Harlan, IA
6c Cale Osborn, Cozad
54p Kyle Pfiefer Hills City, KS
10a Austin Brauner, Platte Center, KS
30 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice
11k Kyle Clough, Wallace
71 Andrew Dillenburg, North Platte
16w Jeff Whiting, Gothenburg
77 Jed Williams, Shickley
2x Travis Kernick, Kearney
IMCA Hobby Stock
83 Jeff Ware, Columbus
98z Zach Olmstead, Overton
2w Luke Wassom, Broken Bow
14jr Tyler Barribo, Grand Island
72b Jacob Hagan, Kearney
5m Frank Mladek, Cozad
7d7 David Norquest, York
03 Josh Lester, Kearney
5 Chuck Ledbetter, Loomis
68 Bob Potter, Lexington
IMCA Sport Compact
5x Terry Tritt, York
14r Rileigh Flohrs, Blue Hill
26 Marcus Florom, Curtis
07 Merle Johnson, Bertrand
74 Robert Clanton, Oxford
48j Holly Beaslin, Cozad
85 Justin Smallcomb, Gibbon