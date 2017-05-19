class="post-template-default single single-post postid-237281 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Day One Of NSAA State Track Meet In The Books

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 19, 2017
Soggy day of track and field in Omaha. KRVN Photo-Brandon Benitz

Team Standings at the end of the first day in Omaha.  Click here for all of the results

Class A Boys
1. Lincoln Southeast 30.000
2. Omaha North 26.000
Class A girls
1. Millard West 25.000
2. Lincoln Southwest 22.000
3. Omaha Benson 16.000
4. Kearney 14.000
Class B Boys

1. York 20.000
2. Ogallala 18.000
Class B Girls

1. Aurora 18.000
2. Holdrege 17.000
3. Northwest 16.000
Class C Boys

1. Norfolk Catholic 17.500
2. Chase County 11.000
Class C Girls

1. Chase County 21.500
2. Heartland 19.500

Class D Boys

Allen 18.000
1. Boyd County 18.000
1. BDS 18.000

Class D Girls
1. Lawrence-Nelson 14.000
2. Riverside 13.000
3. Giltner 12.000

