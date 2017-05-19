Day One Of NSAA State Track Meet In The Books

Team Standings at the end of the first day in Omaha. Click here for all of the results
Class A Boys
1. Lincoln Southeast 30.000
2. Omaha North 26.000
Class A girls
1. Millard West 25.000
2. Lincoln Southwest 22.000
3. Omaha Benson 16.000
4. Kearney 14.000
Class B Boys
1. York 20.000
2. Ogallala 18.000
Class B Girls
1. Aurora 18.000
2. Holdrege 17.000
3. Northwest 16.000
Class C Boys
1. Norfolk Catholic 17.500
2. Chase County 11.000
Class C Girls
1. Chase County 21.500
2. Heartland 19.500
Class D Boys
Allen 18.000
1. Boyd County 18.000
1. BDS 18.000
Class D Girls
1. Lawrence-Nelson 14.000
2. Riverside 13.000
3. Giltner 12.000