The First Day of the Pinnacle Bank Championship was a hot and steamy one in Omaha which saw a number of low scores. Tom Lovelady grabbed the first day lead with a 7 under 64. Justin Hicks fired a 6 under 65. Brandon Crick of McCook sits at even par 71, and Gibbon native Riley Rinertson who is competing as an amateur in this event opened up with a 1 over 72. The Tournament continues today. Click here for the complete list of scores.