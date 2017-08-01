Defense Locked in to Fall Camp

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team completed its second day of fall camp on Tuesday, practicing outside the Hawks Championship Center on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields in helmets and jerseys for just over two hours.

Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco addressed the media after practice.

“The guys are on fire for what they’re doing. It’s very important to them,” Diaco said of the defense’s focus. “They stay focused, they come to the meetings prepared, and they’re able to translate the information from the meeting to the field.”

On Chris Jones’ injury, Diaco stated “How I felt was sad for Chris. I know Chris will be fine, Chris just has a process of time, but he’ll be good as new soon enough. I feel badly that he was preparing very hard for him, but he’ll be back 100 percent surely.”

Diaco commented on the progress of Nebraska’s group of cornerbacks, including sophomores Eric Lee Jr. and Lamar Jackson.

“They’re all working hard. We’re very excited,” Diaco said of the cornerbacks. “There’s a lot to still do and evaluate, but the guys are working hard.”

Senior Joshua Kalu is lining up at safety in 2017, after working at cornerback in his first three seasons. Diaco commented on Kalu’s natural ability at numerous positions.

“Joshua Kalu could play a myriad of different positions really, really well. We all collectively believe safety is his natural position. He would be a very good corner, maybe even a great corner, but there is no doubt in my mind that he is, and or will be, one of the best safeties in the country, if not the very best safety in the country.”

“The safeties are our quarterback,” Diaco said of the importance of the position. “When the safeties talk, everybody listens and they have that in our group. Their expectation is that much with our group.”

On the defensive line, Diaco said “With Mick (Stoltenberg), there have been strides there intangibly. He’s really developing as a leader for the unit, if not the team. Really appropriate sights and sounds, and that’s consistent, that’s day to day. He’s cleaned up his fundamentals, he’s improved in all areas.”

The Huskers are back on the practice field on Wednesday morning as they continue their first week of training camp.