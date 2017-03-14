Defense Locks In Installation

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska football team practiced for a little over two hours Tuesday in the Hawks Championship Center in full pads.

Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco spoke to the media after practice on the defense’s progress with the new installation.

“They’re focused, they’ve done a nice job with the install up to this point,” Diaco said. “When you put pads on and you still have to install, it’s easy to get exasperated. They’ve stayed locked in, they’ve tried hard and they’ve continued to work hard. It’s a good hard-working, diligent group.”

Diaco mentioned the importance of the front seven with the installation.

“Block destruction is a little different system,” Diaco said. “It’s different fundamentally. The work done at the line of scrimmage not behind it on either side is a critical component and a real important piece.”

Coach Diaco discussed working with Coach Trent Bray and the linebackers.

“It’s great. Coach Bray is a great teacher,” Diaco said. “He really is wonderful in the room and on the grass. The positons do a lot together. We do a lot apart. There are moments in the room that I have to work and moments when he has to work. Then we come on the grass and it’s the same. I feel very fulfilled being on the staff with him and I’m learning a lot and picking up a lot of things.”

Diaco talked about the critical role of Marcus Newby and how he contributes to the team.

“Marcus [Newby] can do a lot of different things for the team,” Diaco said. “He becomes a tool that can do a lot of things. His skill set allows him to play athletically out in the perimeter a bit and he doesn’t really have any real limitations from us. His ability to do a lot of those different jobs allows him to become a critical guy for us.”

The Huskers will be back in action for spring practice on Thursday before taking a break to coincide with UNL’s Spring Break.

Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 15 at Memorial Stadium, and tickets are on sale at Huskers.com.