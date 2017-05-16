District Golf Results 5-15

LINCOLN, Neb. – Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska is May 20. It is the annual opportunity for families to enjoy a Saturday of fishing or state park activities ...
(SEATTLE) -- A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle Monday pressed attorneys for the Trump administration and the State of Hawaii on whether Pres...
(NEW YORK) -- Cyber security researchers tracking the global cyberattack say the trail could lead back to North Korea.Analysts from Google and and at least three major cyberse...
A new report projects that demand for meat and poultry will continue to drive sales in the U.S., helping total retail sales reach $100 billion by 2021.
The report by market...
Click here to see District Golf Results from Monday....
(NEW YORK) -- Aaron Hernandez's fiancée says she doesn't think the former New England Patriots star committed suicide."I don't think this was a suicide," Shayanna Jenki...
(WASHINGTON) -- Members of President Trump's administration denied details of a Monday Washington Post report that during a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambas...
(NEW JERSEY) -- Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend Dave Cantin were the victims of a home invasion and robber...
(NEW YORK) -- The so-called WannaCry cyberattack has affected hundreds of thousands of computers by exploiting vulnerabilities in Microsoft's Windows XP software, creating hav...
(NEW YORK) -- Diabetes during pregnancy has long frustrated doctors trying to discern why some women are more at risk for the disease than others. Though some factors have bee...
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Thirty Kansans recently graduated from the two-year Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program.
“The Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership Prog...
Loretta Lynn is out of the hospital.
According to a post on the 85-year-old country music legend's website, "Loretta has been moved from hospital facility in to rehabili...
Monday scores
INTERLEAGUE
Final Atlanta 10 Toronto 6
Final Houston 7 Miami 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE=
Final Cleveland 8 Tampa Bay 7
Final L.A. Angels 5 Chi White Sox 3
F...
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER ALERT
View Calendar
Blogs
WeatherThreat.com Closings
Click here to see District Golf Results from Monday.
Quick Links
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC