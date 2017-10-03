class="post-template-default single single-post postid-263449 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
District Golf Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | October 3, 2017
A-4

Qualifying Teams:

Millard West, 351

Coach: Kent Speer

Gabrielle Wakefield (11), 74
Brianne Krebs (12), 87
Shelby Bergholz (11), 91
Izzabelle Puk (11), 99
Hailey Reavis (10), 111

Papillion-La Vista, 360

Coach: Joe Pudenz

Mackenzee Holloway (11), 80
Peyton Savington (12), 83
Eleanor Speece (10), 96
Allyse Richardson (12), 101
Taylor Thomas (12), 105

Papillion-La Vista South, 385

Coach: Pete Goecke

Alana Thornton (11), 86
Ciera Haynes (9), 92
Chandler Ashburn (12), 102
Taylor Wilson (11), 105
Rebekah Strohmyer (10), 107

 

 

Individual Qualifiers:

1. Gabrielle Wakefield (11), Millard West, 74

2. Mackenzee Holloway (11), Papillion-La Vista, 80

3. Alyssa Troudt (11), Kearney, 80

4. Maya Northcutt (11), Omaha South, 83

5. Peyton Savington (12), Papillion-La Vista, 83

6. Alana Thornton (11), Papillion-La Vista South, 86

7. Brianne Krebs (12), Millard West, 87

8. Shelby Bergholz (11), Millard West, 91

9. Ciera Haynes (9), Papillion-La Vista South, 92

10. Eleanor Speece (10), Papillion-La Vista, 96

 

 

C-4
Final Team Scores:

Broken Bow, 392

Cozad, 393

Kearney Catholic, 402

Cambridge, 403

Grand Island Central Catholic, 433

Ravenna, 497

Doniphan-Trumbull, 515

Arcadia-Loup City, 517

Gibbon, NTS

Hastings St. Cecilia, NTS

Minden, NTS

St. Paul, NTS

Centura, NTS

 

 

Individual Qualifiers:

1. Abigail Cornelius (11), Cozad, 83

2. Addison Mitchell (10), Kearney Catholic, 85

3. Bailee Labs (12), Gibbon, 87

4. Kailey Johnson (11), Broken Bow, 89

5. Ashley Waggoner (10), Kearney Catholic, 90

6. Shelby Schroeder (11), Ravenna, 94

7. Blakeley Wooden (11), Grand Island Central Catholic, 94

8. Madison Jackson (9), Broken Bow, 96

9. Violet Kryzsko (12), Hastings St. Cecilia, 97

10. Ryann Lewis (11), Cambridge, 99

10. Lexie Sines (10), Cambridge, 99

 

B-4

Final Team Scores:

Scottsbluff, 339

Sidney, 368

Gering, 370

McCook, 396

Holdrege, 397

Gothenburg, 421

Lexington, 433

 

Individual Qualifiers:

1. Shelby Poynter (12), Scottsbluff, 74

2. Emma Alexander (12), Sidney, 81

3. Alexandria Thurman-Boswell (10), Gering, 85

4. Cassidy Redl (12), McCook, 85

5. Jayda Ahrens (11), Scottsbluff, 86

6. Ashlynn Haun (12), Scottsbluff, 89

7. Emily Gustafson (10), Holdrege, 90

8. Dianna Bokelman (12), Scottsbluff, 90

9. Holland Stagemeyer (12), McCook, 91

10. Kennedy Stolz (12), Holdrege, 91

Click here for all the results

 

