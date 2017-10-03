District Golf Results

A-4
Qualifying Teams:
Millard West, 351
Coach: Kent Speer
Gabrielle Wakefield (11), 74
Brianne Krebs (12), 87
Shelby Bergholz (11), 91
Izzabelle Puk (11), 99
Hailey Reavis (10), 111
Papillion-La Vista, 360
Coach: Joe Pudenz
Mackenzee Holloway (11), 80
Peyton Savington (12), 83
Eleanor Speece (10), 96
Allyse Richardson (12), 101
Taylor Thomas (12), 105
Papillion-La Vista South, 385
Coach: Pete Goecke
Alana Thornton (11), 86
Ciera Haynes (9), 92
Chandler Ashburn (12), 102
Taylor Wilson (11), 105
Rebekah Strohmyer (10), 107
Individual Qualifiers:
1. Gabrielle Wakefield (11), Millard West, 74
2. Mackenzee Holloway (11), Papillion-La Vista, 80
3. Alyssa Troudt (11), Kearney, 80
4. Maya Northcutt (11), Omaha South, 83
5. Peyton Savington (12), Papillion-La Vista, 83
6. Alana Thornton (11), Papillion-La Vista South, 86
7. Brianne Krebs (12), Millard West, 87
8. Shelby Bergholz (11), Millard West, 91
9. Ciera Haynes (9), Papillion-La Vista South, 92
10. Eleanor Speece (10), Papillion-La Vista, 96
C-4
Final Team Scores:
Broken Bow, 392
Cozad, 393
Kearney Catholic, 402
Cambridge, 403
Grand Island Central Catholic, 433
Ravenna, 497
Doniphan-Trumbull, 515
Arcadia-Loup City, 517
Gibbon, NTS
Hastings St. Cecilia, NTS
Minden, NTS
St. Paul, NTS
Centura, NTS
Individual Qualifiers:
1. Abigail Cornelius (11), Cozad, 83
2. Addison Mitchell (10), Kearney Catholic, 85
3. Bailee Labs (12), Gibbon, 87
4. Kailey Johnson (11), Broken Bow, 89
5. Ashley Waggoner (10), Kearney Catholic, 90
6. Shelby Schroeder (11), Ravenna, 94
7. Blakeley Wooden (11), Grand Island Central Catholic, 94
8. Madison Jackson (9), Broken Bow, 96
9. Violet Kryzsko (12), Hastings St. Cecilia, 97
10. Ryann Lewis (11), Cambridge, 99
10. Lexie Sines (10), Cambridge, 99
B-4
Final Team Scores:
Scottsbluff, 339
Sidney, 368
Gering, 370
McCook, 396
Holdrege, 397
Gothenburg, 421
Lexington, 433
Individual Qualifiers:
1. Shelby Poynter (12), Scottsbluff, 74
2. Emma Alexander (12), Sidney, 81
3. Alexandria Thurman-Boswell (10), Gering, 85
4. Cassidy Redl (12), McCook, 85
5. Jayda Ahrens (11), Scottsbluff, 86
6. Ashlynn Haun (12), Scottsbluff, 89
7. Emily Gustafson (10), Holdrege, 90
8. Dianna Bokelman (12), Scottsbluff, 90
9. Holland Stagemeyer (12), McCook, 91
10. Kennedy Stolz (12), Holdrege, 91
