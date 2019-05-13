District Golf Set For This Week

|District A-1:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Fremont Golf Club
|Host School:
|Fremont
|Director:
|Scott Anderson
|Schools Assigned:
|Elkhorn South
Fremont
Grand Island
Norfolk
Omaha Benson
Omaha Burke
Omaha North
Omaha Westside
|District A-2:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Meadowlark Hills
|Host School:
|Kearney
|Director:
|Ryan E. Hogue
|Schools Assigned:
|Bellevue West
Elkhorn
Gretna
Kearney
Lincoln High
Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Southwest
South Sioux City
|District A-3:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Holmes Golf Course
|Host School:
|Lincoln Southeast
|Director:
|Dr. JJ Toczek, Mr. Joe Schlegelmilch
|Schools Assigned:
|Bellevue East
Columbus
Lincoln East
Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Southeast
Omaha Bryan
Papillion-LaVista
|District A-4:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Johnny Goodman
|Host School:
|Creighton Preparatory School
|Director:
|Dr. Dan Schinzel
|Schools Assigned:
|Creighton Preparatory School
Millard North
Millard South
Millard West
Omaha Central
Omaha Northwest
Omaha South
Papillion-LaVista South
|District B-1:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Beatrice Country Club
|Host School:
|Beatrice
|Director:
|Neal Randel/Dick Stuart
|Schools Assigned:
|Ashland-Greenwood
Auburn
Beatrice
Crete
Falls City
Nebraska City
Norris
Omaha Gross Catholic
Platteview
Plattsmouth
Ralston
Waverly
|District B-2:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|River Wilds
|Host School:
|Blair
|Director:
|Bubba Penas
|Schools Assigned:
|Bennington
Bishop Neumann
Blair
Douglas County West
Mount Michael Benedictine
Omaha Concordia
Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Omaha Skutt Catholic
Schuyler
Wahoo
Wayne
West Point-Beemer/Scribner-Snyder (WPBSS)
|District B-3:
|Dates:
|May 14, 2019
|Site:
|Jackrabbit Run Golf Course
|Host School:
|Northwest
|Director:
|Michael Sorensen & Alex Hull
|Schools Assigned:
|Adams Central
Aurora
Central City
Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Scotus
Fairbury
Hastings
Holdrege
Northwest
O’Neill
Seward
York
|District B-4:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Lake Maloney Golf Course
|Host School:
|North Platte
|Director:
|Marc Mroczek
|Schools Assigned:
|Alliance
Broken Bow
Chadron
Cozad
Gering
Gothenburg
Lexington
McCook
North Platte
Ogallala
Scottsbluff
Sidney
|District C-1:
|Dates:
|May 14, 2019
|Site:
|Woodland Hills Golf Course
|Host School:
|Lincoln Christian
|Director:
|Pete Grothaus
|Schools Assigned:
|Centennial
Elmwood-Murdock
Fillmore Central
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Johnson County Central
Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran
Milford
Palmyra
Southern
Superior
Sutton
Syracuse
Thayer Central
|District C-2:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Indian Trails Golf Club
|Host School:
|Oakland-Craig
|Director:
|Dallas Sweet
|Schools Assigned:
|Arlington
Boone Central
Cedar Bluffs
David City
Fort Calhoun
Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Logan View
Madison
North Bend Central
Oakland-Craig
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Shelby-Rising City
Tekamah-Herman
Twin River
Yutan
|District C-3:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Fair Play Golf Course
|Host School:
|Battle Creek
|Director:
|Cody Wintz
|Schools Assigned:
|Ainsworth
BRLD
Battle Creek
Bloomfield
Crofton
Hartington Cedar Catholic
Lutheran High Northeast
Neligh-Oakdale
Norfolk Catholic
Pierce
Ponca
Stanton
Wakefield-Allen
Wisner-Pilger
|District C-4:
|Dates:
|May 14, 2019
|Site:
|Indianhead Golf Course
|Host School:
|Grand Island Central Catholic
|Director:
|Craig Rupp & Dick Ross
|Schools Assigned:
|Arcadia/Loup City
Centura
Doniphan-Trumbull
Gibbon
Grand Island Central Catholic
Hastings St. Cecilia
Kearney Catholic
Minden
Ord
Ravenna
Sandy Creek
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Southern Valley
St. Paul
Wood River
|District C-5:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Cross Creek Golf Links
|Host School:
|Cambridge
|Director:
|Rodney Yates
|Schools Assigned:
|Bayard
Bridgeport
Cambridge
Chase County
Gordon-Rushville
Hemingford
Hershey
Hi-Line
Kimball
Mitchell
Morrill
Perkins County
Sutherland
Valentine
|District D-1:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Indianhead
|Host School:
|Heartland Lutheran
|Director:
|Dan Bremer
|Schools Assigned:
|Blue Hill
Deshler
Exeter-Milligan
Franklin
Friend
Harvard
Heartland
Heartland Lutheran
Lawrence-Nelson
Lewiston
Pawnee City
Red Cloud
Shickley
Silver Lake
|District D-2:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Club 91
|Host School:
|Clarkson
|Director:
|Jay Knaak
|Schools Assigned:
|Archbishop Bergan
Burwell
Central Valley
Clarkson/Leigh
Cross County
Elgin Public/Pope John
Elkhorn Valley
Fullerton
High Plains Community
Howells-Dodge
Humphrey St. Francis
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Osceola
Riverside
Spalding Academy
|District D-3:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Tatanka Golf Club
|Host School:
|Santee
|Director:
|Ken Hajek
|Schools Assigned:
|Boyd County
CWC
Clearwater-Orchard
Creighton
Hartington-Newcastle
Homer
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Niobrara/Verdigre
North Central
Osmond
Pender
Plainview
Randolph
Santee
West Holt
|District D-4:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|Hi-Line Golf Course
|Host School:
|Loomis
|Director:
|Drew Billeter
|Schools Assigned:
|Alma
Amherst
Anselmo-Merna
Arapahoe
Axtell
Bertrand
Elm Creek
Loomis
Medicine Valley
Overton
Pleasanton
Sandhills/Thedford
Southwest
Stapleton
Wilcox-Hildreth
|District D-5:
|Dates:
|May 13, 2019
|Site:
|River’s Edge Golf Course
|Host School:
|North Platte St. Patrick’s
|Director:
|Mark Skillstad
|Schools Assigned:
|Crawford
Creek Valley
Dundy County-Stratton
Garden County
Hay Springs
Hitchcock County
Hyannis
Maywood-Hayes Center
Mullen
North Platte St. Patrick’s
Paxton
Potter-Dix
South Platte
Wallace
District Golf Set For This Week
