District Wrestling Begins Thursday

District Assignments
District A-1:
Dates: Feb 11, 2017
Site: Kearney High School
Host School: Kearney
Director: Mitchell Stine
Schools Assigned: Creighton Preparatory School
Kearney
Lincoln High
Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Southeast
Omaha North
Omaha Northwest
Omaha Westside
District A-2:
Dates: Feb 11, 2017
Site: Millard North High School
Host School: Millard North
Director: Chad Zimmerman
Schools Assigned: Bellevue East
Bellevue West
Lincoln East
Millard North
Millard South
North Platte
Omaha Bryan
South Sioux City
District A-3:
Dates: Feb 11, 2017
Site: Ralston High School
Host School: Ralston
Director: Mike Smith
Schools Assigned: Columbus
Elkhorn South
Fremont
Grand Island
Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Southwest
Papillion-LaVista
Ralston
District A-4:
Dates: Feb 11, 2017
Site: Millard West High School
Host School: Millard West
Director: Dr. Chris Loofe
Schools Assigned: Lincoln Northeast
Millard West
Norfolk
Omaha Benson
Omaha Burke
Omaha Central
Omaha South
Papillion-LaVista South
District B-1:
Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017
Site: Aurora Middle School – Sports Complex
Host School: Aurora
Director: Jay Staehr
Schools Assigned: Aurora
Blair
Boone Central/Newman Grove
Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Scotus
Crete
Norris
Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Omaha Skutt Catholic
Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs
Waverly
York
District B-2:
Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017
Site: Palrang Field House, Boys Town
Host School: Boys Town
Director: Paul Blomenkamp
Schools Assigned: Beatrice
Boys Town
Douglas County West
Elkhorn
Falls City
Hastings
Nebraska City
Northwest
Omaha Concordia
Omaha Gross Catholic
Plattsmouth
West Point-Beemer
District B-3:
Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017
Site: Bennington High School
Host School: Bennington
Director: Greg Lamberty
Schools Assigned: Ashland-Greenwood
Auburn
Bennington
Fairbury
Gretna
Hartington Cedar Catholic
Mount Michael Benedictine
Platteview
Schuyler
Seward
Wayne
Winnebago
District B-4:
Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017
Site: McCook Community College
Host School: McCook
Director: Darin Nichols
Schools Assigned: Adams Central
Alliance
Chadron
Cozad
Gering
Gothenburg
Holdrege
Lexington
McCook
Ogallala
Scottsbluff
Sidney
District C-1:
Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017
Site: Aquinas Catholic High School
Host School: Aquinas Catholic
Director: Ron Mimick
Schools Assigned: Aquinas Catholic
Battle Creek
Bishop Neumann
Central City
Crofton/Bloomfield
Fort Calhoun
Johnson County Central
Lincoln Lutheran
Logan View
O’Neill
Ponca
Shelton/Kenesaw
South Central Nebraska Unified District #5
Stanton
Twin River
Wilber-Clatonia
District C-2:
Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017
Site: Cross County Schools
Host School: Cross County
Director: Ty Twarling
Schools Assigned: Arlington
Centennial
Cross County/Osceola
David City
Doniphan-Trumbull
Fillmore Central
Gibbon
Grand Island Central Catholic
Hastings St. Cecilia
Lincoln Christian
Raymond Central
Red Cloud/Blue Hill
Shelby-Rising City
Wakefield
Wood River
Yutan
District C-3:
Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017
Site: St. Paul High School
Host School: St. Paul
Director: Rick Peters
Schools Assigned: Centura Public Schools
Conestoga
HTRS
Louisville
Madison
Malcolm
Milford
Norfolk Catholic
North Bend Central
Palmyra
Pierce
St. Paul
Sutton
Syracuse
Tekamah-Herman
Wisner-Pilger
District C-4:
Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017
Site: Valentine High School
Host School: Valentine
Director: Gus Brown
Schools Assigned: Ainsworth
Arcadia/Loup City
Bridgeport
Broken Bow
Chase County
Gordon-Rushville
Hershey
Kearney Catholic
Kimball
Loomis/Bertrand
Minden
Mitchell
Ord
Ravenna
Southern Valley
Valentine
District D-1:
Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017
Site: Howells
Host School: Howells-Dodge
Director: Jordan Brabec
Schools Assigned: Archbishop Bergan
Clearwater-Orchard
Creighton
Freeman
Howells-Dodge
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Neligh-Oakdale
Niobrara/Verdigre
North Central
Osmond
Palmer
Plainview
Sandhills/Thedford
Scribner-Snyder
Southwest
Stapleton
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Superior
Tri County
District D-2:
Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017
Site: Central Community College – Columbus
Host School: High Plains Community
Director: Andy Vrbka
Schools Assigned: Axtell
Burwell
Clarkson-Leigh
Elgin Public/Pope John
Elkhorn Valley
Fullerton
Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Harvard
High Plains Community
Nebraska Christian
Oakland-Craig
Pleasanton
Riverside
South Loup
Southern
St. Mary’s
Twin Loup
Weeping Water
West Holt
Winside
District D-3:
Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017
Site: Amherst High School
Host School: Amherst
Director: Ron Evans
Schools Assigned: Alma
Amherst
Anselmo-Merna
Ansley/Litchfield
Arapahoe
Cambridge
Central Valley
Dorchester
East Butler
Elm Creek
Elwood
Eustis-Farnam
Franklin
Friend
Meridian
Overton
Pender
Randolph
Thayer Central
Wilcox-Hildreth
District D-4:
Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017
Site: Sutherland
Host School: Sutherland
Director: Shannon Staggs
Schools Assigned: Banner County
Bayard
Brady
Crawford
Dundy County Stratton
Garden County
Hay Springs
Hemingford
Hitchcock County
Hyannis
Maxwell
McPherson County
Medicine Valley
Minatare
Morrill
Mullen
North Platte St. Patrick’s
Perkins County
Sioux County
Sutherland
Wauneta-Palisade