class="post-template-default single single-post postid-289552 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
District Wrestling On Tap This Week | KRVN Radio

District Wrestling On Tap This Week

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 8, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
District Wrestling On Tap This Week
2017-2018 Wrestling District Assignments
District A-1:
Dates: Feb 10, 2018
Site: Lincoln Southwest High School
Host School: Lincoln Southwest
Director: Mark Armstrong
Schools Assigned: Elkhorn South
Grand Island
Kearney
Lincoln Southwest
Norfolk
Omaha Benson
Omaha Westside
Papillion-LaVista
District A-2:
Dates: Feb 10, 2018
Site: Bryan High
Host School: Omaha Bryan
Director: Rob Locken/Kevin Kottich
Schools Assigned: Bellevue East
Bellevue West
Gretna
Lincoln High
Lincoln Southeast
Omaha Bryan
Omaha Northwest
Omaha South
District A-3:
Dates: Feb 10, 2018
Site: North Platte High School
Host School: North Platte
Director: Marc Mroczek
Schools Assigned: Columbus
Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Northeast
Millard South
North Platte
Omaha Burke
Omaha Central
Papillion-LaVista South
District A-4:
Dates: Feb 10, 2018
Site: Millard West High School
Host School: Millard West
Director: Dr. Chris Loofe
Schools Assigned: Creighton Preparatory School
Fremont
Lincoln East
Lincoln Pius X
Millard North
Millard West
Omaha North
South Sioux City
District B-1:
Dates: Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
Site: York High School
Host School: York
Director: Lance Smith
Schools Assigned: Boone Central/Newman Grove
Boys Town
Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Scotus
Crete
Omaha Concordia
Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Omaha Skutt Catholic
Plattsmouth
Ralston
Seward
York
District B-2:
Dates: Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
Site: Beatrice High School
Host School: Beatrice
Director: Neal Randel
Schools Assigned: Adams Central
Ashland-Greenwood
Aurora
Beatrice
Bennington
Elkhorn
Falls City
Hastings
Northwest
Omaha Gross Catholic
Schuyler
Waverly
District B-3:
Dates: Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
Site: Fort Calhoun High School
Host School: Fort Calhoun
Director: Nick Wemhoff
Schools Assigned: Auburn
Blair
Fairbury
Fort Calhoun
Hartington Cedar Catholic
Mount Michael Benedictine
Nebraska City
Norris
Platteview
Wahoo
Wayne
West Point-Beemer
District B-4:
Dates: Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
Site: Gothenburg High School
Host School: Gothenburg
Director: Tyler Herman
Schools Assigned: Alliance
Chadron
Cozad
Gering
Gothenburg
Holdrege
Lexington
McCook
O’Neill
Ogallala
Scottsbluff
Sidney
District C-1:
Dates: Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
Site: Malcolm Public Schools
Host School: Malcolm
Director: Jack Tarr/Cole Gore
Schools Assigned: Central City
Conestoga
Crofton/Bloomfield
David City
HTRS
Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran
Louisville
Madison
Malcolm
Nebraska Christian
Pierce
Shelby-Rising City
South Central Nebraska Unified District #5
Sutton
Yutan
District C-2:
Dates: Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
Site: Centennial Public School
Host School: Centennial
Director: Dean Davis
Schools Assigned: Aquinas Catholic
Battle Creek
Centennial
Centura
Fillmore Central
Freeman
Grand Island Central Catholic
Hastings St. Cecilia
Johnson County Central
Milford
Norfolk Catholic
Raymond Central
Red Cloud/Blue Hill
St. Paul
Stanton
Wilber-Clatonia
District C-3:
Dates: Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
Site: North Bend Central
Host School: North Bend Central
Director: Tony Allgood
Schools Assigned: Arlington
Bishop Neumann
Cross County/Osceola
Doniphan-Trumbull
Gibbon
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Logan View
North Bend Central
Ponca
Superior
Syracuse
Tekamah-Herman
Wakefield-Allen
Winnebago
Wisner-Pilger
Wood River
District C-4:
Dates: Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
Site: Bridgeport
Host School: Bridgeport
Director: Chuck Lambert
Schools Assigned: Ainsworth
Arcadia/Loup City
Bridgeport
Broken Bow
Chase County
Gordon-Rushville
Hershey
Kearney Catholic
Kimball
Loomis/Bertrand
Minden
Mitchell
Ord
Ravenna
Southern Valley
Valentine
District D-1:
Dates: Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
Site: Weeping Water Public Schools
Host School: Weeping Water
Director: Michael Barrett
Schools Assigned: Ansley/Litchfield
Arapahoe
Burwell
Cedar Bluffs
Dorchester
Franklin
Friend
Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Howells-Dodge
Meridian
Neligh-Oakdale
Overton
Palmyra
Plainview
Randolph
Southwest
Twin River
Weeping Water
West Holt
Winside
District D-2:
Dates: Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
Site: Oakland-Craig New Gym
Host School: Oakland-Craig
Director: Dallas Sweet
Schools Assigned: Amherst
Archbishop Bergan
BRLD
Cambridge
Clarkson-Leigh
Clearwater-Orchard
Creighton
Elgin Public/Pope John
Elkhorn Valley
High Plains Community
Lutheran High Northeast
Niobrara/Verdigre
Oakland-Craig
Osmond
Palmer
Scribner-Snyder
Southern
Thayer Central
Tri County
Twin Loup
District D-3:
Dates: Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
Site: Elm Creek High School
Host School: Elm Creek
Director: Cory Spotanski
Schools Assigned: Alma
Anselmo-Merna
Axtell
Brady
Central Valley
East Butler
Elm Creek
Elwood
Eustis-Farnam
Fullerton
Harvard
Kenesaw
North Central
Pender
Pleasanton
Shelton
South Loup
St. Mary’s
Stapleton
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Wilcox-Hildreth
District D-4:
Dates: Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
Site: McGahan Activities Center
Host School: North Platte St. Patrick’s
Director: Mark Skillstad
Schools Assigned: Banner County
Bayard
Crawford
Dundy County Stratton
Garden County
Hay Springs
Hemingford
Hitchcock County
Hyannis
Maxwell
McPherson County
Medicine Valley
Minatare
Morrill
Mullen
North Platte St. Patrick’s
Perkins County
Sandhills/Thedford
Sioux County
Sutherland
Wauneta-Palisade
© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments