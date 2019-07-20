Doniphan-Trumbull Upsets Cozad

COZAD – Despite only three wins coming into the postseason, Doniphan-Trumbull looked and played like the better team Friday night against the second seeded Cozad Reds. Attacking four different pitchers and taking advantage of three Cozad errors, Doniphan-Trumbull prevailed, 12-8 to move on to the second round of the B6 Senior Districts.

Cozad trailed virtually the entire game, except after the first inning when Kaleb Gibbons roped a pitch to left field to drive in two runs. Despite six different players collecting an RBI, the first inning lead would be the only bright spot all night for the Reds.

Doniphan-Trumbull was led by pitcher Riley Carpenter who pitched a complete game, allowing 12 hits, eight runs, and striking out two. But he was just as good at the plate. Carpeneter went 2-3 with one walk and four RBI’s. Kaden Ritz helped out the cause with three runs driven in.

Cozad will play in a must win game today at 7pm vs Holdrege. Other district games will see Doniphan-Trumbull battle Minden in a winner bracket game at 1pm and McCook battles Gothenburg at 4pm.