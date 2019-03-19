Dusters Find New Girls Basketball Coach

Holdrege public schools has announced that Hastings native Derek Runcie has been hired as the school’s new girls basketball coach and he will also teach 5th grade social studies. Runcie has spent the last 3 years as the head coach at St. Paul high school. While at St. Paul, Runcie took over a program that had not had a double digit or winning season in over 8 years. In two of his three years there, the Wildcats accomplished two double digit winning seasons with appearances in a sub-district and district final. “I believe every program is built on fundamentals and defense. It first starts with building a solid youth program where fundamentals are coached and instilled in the players.”

Runcie said he is looking forward to taking over a tradition rich program like Holdrege. “There are not very many programs that can say they have gone to the state basketball tournament 10 years in a row. Although they have had a few years of absence from the state tournament, it is our job as coaches, players, and the community to bring this program back to the success it once had and to get people talking about how great Holdrege girls basketball is again.” Runcie takes over for Kip Stephens who was the head coach the last two years. Runcie is married to Lea Ann (Jameson of Minden) and has two small girls, Haven (17 months) and Aspen (3 months).