(Audio) Dusters Sweep Swedes

HOLDREGE – After a tough start to the season for the Holdrege girls and boys basketball teams, it was a good night against the visiting Gothenburg Swedes as the Duster girls won in overtime 56-54 for their first win and the boys beat Gothenburg soundly 53-27.

The girls game was a back and forth affair. The Dusters took advantage of hot shooting especially from Paulo Alvardo who hit two three-pointers and eight points in the first quarter. Cassidy Connell started slow, but finished strong with 20 points to lead the way for the Dusters.

Holdrege built a 22-17 lead at halftime. Gothenburg chipped away and were within two points going into the fourth quarter. The Swedes, behind Gracie Stienike’s 28 points and Chiara Richeson’s 12 including two key three-pointers in the fourth, to help even things up and send the game into overtime at 48-48.

In the extra period Malina Lindstrom scored three points, Alvarado scored two and Connell added two to give the Dusters what they needed for the 56-54 advantage and their first win of the year. Gothenburg falls to 4-2.

In the boys game, Holdrege turned in a defensive masterpiece giving up only 27 points to the Swedes.

Tanner Matousek led the way for the Dusters with 16 points and was the key to the Holdrege offense. Tanner Florell was also in double-figures also with 11.

Holdrege led throughout leading by four points after the first quarter then building their lead to 13 at half. The Dusters came out after half time and held Gothenburg to only four points in the third quarter to solidify the game and get their second win of the year.

Bennett Folkers was the leading scorer for the Swedes with 12 points. Gothenburg goes into the moratorium with a 3-3 record.

