Eagles & Bulldogs Advance At FKC Tournament

Kearney-Overton’s combo of Rachel Ecklund and Haley Fleischman proved to be too much for Elm Creek as the Eagles advanced past the Buffaloes in four sets 23-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 on Tuesday. After losing the first set Overton took over as the sophomores combined for 48 kills in the FKC Tournament semifinals. Eckland had 25, while Fleischman added 23. The Eagles have now won eight in a row and are 16-6 on the season. Elm Creek who fell to 18-5 on the season were led by Allie Bauer who had nine kills.

In the second match of the night Pleasanton fought off a major charge from Amherst to win it is five sets, 18-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-17 and 15-5. The Broncos came out of the gate blazing as senior middle Jaydin Schaake had 11 kills through the first two sets. The Bulldogs who are now 23-2 eventually settled down as their balance took over. Isabelle Paitz led the charge with 20 kills, Katy Linder after a slow startt had 14 and Kaci Pierce had 10. Senior setter McKenna Siegel had a big night and served tough especially in the fifth set as the Bulldogs pulled away. Amherst drops to 14-9 on the year and were led by Schaake who finished with 23 kills and nine blocks. Sidney Province had 14 kills. Amherst will play Elm Creek at 6pm on Thursday night in the 3rd place match, Pleasanton for a second year squares off against Overton in the title match at 7:30pm. Both matches can be heard on 880 KRVN, 106.9 FM in Kearney and at krvn.com.