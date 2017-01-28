Eagles Rally For Big Win At Home

Overton-It was a night to remember for the Overton boys basketball team as the Eagles rallied for a 66-64 win over Elm Creek. Morgan Wallace hit a floater from the foul line with one second left that lifted the Eagles to their biggest win of the year. The Buffaloes appeared to have the game in hand going into the fourth quarter with a 55-44 lead. Wallace would lead the comeback with ten of his 19 points in the final eight minutes. Sam Kuhlhanek also had a huge second half with all his 16 points after the break. Elm Creek was its own worst enemy at the foul line going just 2-10 after halftime. LeShaun Thornabar scored all of his 18 points in the second half but was 0-8 from the line. Keith Murphy of Overton led all scores with 21 points with 19 coming in the first half. Overton has now won seven out it’s last eight games to improve to to 13-4 on the

season. Elm Creek drops to 13-4.

The Elm Creek girls improved to 15-2 on the year with a 55-37 victory over Overton. The Buffaloes ended the first half on a 22-8 run to take a 29-12 advantage going into the 3rd quarter. Allie Bauer led the Elm Creek cause with 21 points as she nailed five three pointers. Claire Cornell had 14, while Kenzie Deyo added 10. Overton was led by Sidney Enochs who scored 19 as they fall to 7-11 on the season.