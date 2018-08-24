Eagles Run Away From Buffaloes For Opening Night Win

Elm Creek- Overton used a strong running game to eventually pull away for a 50-13 win over Elm Creek to open up the season.

The Eagles who led just 22-13 at half outscored Elm Creek 28-0 in the second half on their way to an impressive opening night victory. Overton racked up 468 yards on the ground on their way to it’s first win over the Buffaloes since 2013. Fullback Ryan Lauby led the way rushing for 224 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns. Quarterback Braden Kizer had two touchdown runs in the second half and Caleb Moore had scoring runs of 16 yards and seven yards.

Elm Creek’s Carsten McCarter led Elm Creek with a 70 yard kickoff return and he connected with Trey Miner with a 36 yard touchdown pass in the first half. The Buffaloes struggled on offense all night long as they had 29 carries for just 8 yards. Overton plays Kenesaw next week while Elm Creek battles Arapahoe.