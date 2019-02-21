Eagles Take Down Elm Creek In D1-9 Subdistrict Final

HOLDREGE- Back on January 25th, Elm Creek and Overton faced off on the hardwood and it was the Buffaloes winning 76-71. On Thursday evening, it was a rematch for the two rivals in the D1-9 Subdistrict Final and it was the Eagles flipping the script and winning 76-63.

In the first quarter, Overton took control of the game leading 20-10. From there, they continued their strong play by heading to halftime with a lead of 39-28. In the second half, Elm Creek made a comeback bid by outscoring Overton 21-19 in the third quarter, trailing 58-49 entering the fourth quarter. But they couldn’t complete the comeback as Overton outscored the Buffaloes 18-14 to secure the win.

Overton was paced by senior Braden Kizer with 21 points and Elm Creek was led by Trey Miner and his 21 points. Overton moves to 20-3 on the season and secures a spot in a District Final on Saturday. Elm Creek falls to 20-3 and they will more than likely make a District Final on Saturday as they are second in D1 in power points.