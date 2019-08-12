Easley Paces Huskers to Victory

Florence, Italy – Charlie Easley’s 15 points led five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska wrapped up its tour of Italy with an 84-62 win over Italian Select Monday evening.

Easley, a walk-on from Lincoln, came off the bench to ignite a 10-3 Husker run late in the first quarter with consecutive 3-pointers after NU trailed 15-12. His second trifecta put NU ahead for good, as the Huskers stretched the lead after a slow start.

In addition to Easley’s 15, Dachon Burke added 12 for the Huskers while Shamiel Stevenson (11), Thorir Thorbjarnarson (11) and Kevin Cross (10) all finished in double figures. With the win, Nebraska went 4-0 on the trip over the last week.

Nebraska led 22-21 early in the second quarter before the Huskers ran off six straight points, including four from Stevenson, to push the lead to 28-21.

Italian Select was within 35-30 in the final minutes of the second quarter, but Nebraska closed the half with seven straight points to take a 12-point lead and opened the third quarter with nine unanswered points to build a 53-32 cushion with 7:29 left in the third quarter.

Nebraska learned its lesson from Thursday’s game with Silute BC, finished the third quarter strong. The Huskers scored six of the final eight points of the quarter to push the lead to 66-42 after Easley’s basket in the closing seconds of the quarter.

In the final quarter, Nebraska led by as much as 30 points with 6:08 remaining before cruising to a 22-point win.

The Huskers will return to Lincoln on Tuesday evening and will have some time off before the fall semester on Aug. 26.