Eckhout earns Los Angeles Regional All-Tournament Team

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Junior infielder Breyden Echkout was named to the NCAA Baseball Los Angeles Regional All-Tournament Team, announced today.

The Amherst, Neb., native was voted as an all-tournament honoree at third base.

Over the two-game span, Eckhout batted .500 with four hits and three runs scored. He also vaulted two home runs over the weekend. Eckhout’s first home run came in the top of the fourth inning against No. 1 UCLA. He followed up the next day with another solo shot in the bottom of the first for one of his three hits against No. 21 Baylor.

An All-Summit First Team honoree in his debut season, the junior transfer from Iowa Western Community College finished his 2019 campaign with a .293 batting average, 55 hits, 33 runs scored, 21 RBI and four home runs.