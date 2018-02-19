Edwards Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Nebraska softball outfielder/infielder Tristen Edwards was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, announced by the conference on Monday afternoon, for her performance over the weekend at the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. It’s the second straight weekly conference honor for Edwards, as she was named co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Feb. 12. Edwards becomes the first Husker to be named conference player of the week twice in the same season since 2012 (Brook Thomason) and the third Husker ever to win the award back-to-back weeks (Lisa Wangler, 2003, Big 12 and Ruth Chatwin, 1989, Big Eight).

Edwards helped the Huskers to a 3-1 weekend in Atlanta, Ga., going 4-for-12 (.333), with two doubles, one home run and five RBIs. She also slugged .750, drew two walks and was never struck out. Edwards also has reached base in all of Nebraska’s 10 games this season, which included a nine-game hitting streak – the longest of her career. Her on-base streak is currently at 13, as she reached base the last three games of the 2017 season as well.

Michigan pitcher Meghan Beaubien was named both Pitcher of the Week and Freshman of the Week.

The Huskers are back in action this weekend when they travel to Cathedral City, Calif., for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Feb. 22-24. Nebraska will play two games on Thursday, one game on Friday and two games on Saturday.